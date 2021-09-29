Mumbai: Thane court granted bail to two accused in extortion case

Thane: The Thane session court on Wednesday granted bail to Sunil Jain and Sanjay Punamia in extortion registered by Kopri police station involving former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Parag Manare.

Advocate Shailesh Sadekar representing Jain and Punamia confirmed the development and said it was with the assistance of Rajan Salunke and Dhaval Raj. "We demonstrate that the entire FIR was false. There is no extortion in this case," added Sadekar, a senior counsel, further stating that the two were granted bail after 52 days. The first application was done on Monday, and on Wednesday after a second application the bail was granted," he added.

In July 2021, Sharad Agarwal, the nephew of real estate developer Shyam Agarwal, filed an FIR against former Thane and Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, then deputy commissioner of police (crime) Parag Manere, and three others including Sunil Jain and Sanjay Poonamia at Kopri police station in Thane.

Sharad Agarwal in his complaint has claimed that the officers had extorted Rs 9 crore from him by threatening to invoke Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) sections against his uncle Shyam Agarwal, and for helping to get bail for his uncle.

The police after the complaint has registered a case under section A 109, 110, 111, 113, 120 (B), 166, 177, 203, 323, 504, 342, 384, 385, 388, 389, 420, 364 (A), 34 of the Indian penal code against the accused.

