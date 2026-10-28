Mumbai, Thane Civic Bodies Urge Citizens To Boil, Filter Drinking Water For Seven Days

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The Thane Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued a seven-day advisory to citizens to boil and filter drinking water before consumption.

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had also issued a similar advisory to citizens for seven days.

Why Have The Advisories Been Issued?

The advisories have been issued on account of concerns that the repairs and subsequent resumption of operations at the Yewai balancing reservoir may affect the quality of water being supplied to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The civic bodies issued the precaution as water quality can change during the commission of a repaired reservoir compartment.

The Thane Municipal Corporation noted that repair work on compartment No. 2 of the Yewai balancing reservoir, which is part of the Pise-Panjrapur water supply system, is now complete. The compartment was operationalised on Wednesday.

Areas Covered By Advisory

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s advisory applies to several neighbourhoods in the city that receive water through connections to the BMC's Pise-Panjrapur pipeline.

These include Hajuri, Louiswadi, Kajuwadi, Jijamata Nagar, Raghunath Nagar, Namdev Wadi, Sainath Nagar, Ramchandra Nagar No. 1, Kopri-Anand Nagar, Ram Maruti Road, the Masunda Lake area, Jambli Naka, Kharkar Ali, Mahagiri, Koliwada and Patilwadi.

Avoid Using Drinking Water To Wash Vehicles: Thane Civic Body

In a separate directive , the Thane civic body has also urged citizens to use water sparingly due to the emerging drought-like conditions on account of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

The civic body has also told citizens not to use pressure jets to wash vehicles. However, there is no restriction on using buckets and wet cloths for this purpose.