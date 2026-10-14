Maharashtra Declares 304 Talukas Drought-Hit, Orders Immediate Crop Surveys; Farmers To Get ₹5,000 Before Diwali

Maharashtra has expanded drought relief measures across 304 talukas, with crop damage surveys and advance financial assistance planned for affected farmers | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: The Maharashtra government has finally declared 304 talukas drought-affected after assessing rainfall deficiency and other parameters during the 2026 kharif season, with district collectors directed to immediately begin crop damage assessments to determine the extent of losses suffered by farmers.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said the government had issued a Government Resolution (GR) covering talukas where Trigger-1 and Trigger-2 drought conditions had been activated.

The decision brings 39 additional talukas under the drought-hit category, taking the total to 304. The first 265 talukas were declared drought-affected on September 26, 2026.

Relief Measures For Drought-Hit Talukas

The government has extended 12 relief measures to the newly included talukas, offering assistance to farmers and residents facing the impact of deficient rainfall.

These include concessions in land revenue, restructuring of crop loans, suspension of recovery of agriculture-related loans, concessions on current electricity bills for agricultural pumps and a waiver of examination fees for school and college students.

Other measures include relaxing norms to facilitate the expansion of employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, supplying drinking water through tankers wherever necessary, ensuring foodgrain availability for farmers and agricultural labourers, arranging fodder for livestock and undertaking water conservation works.

The government has also directed authorities to ensure that electricity connections to agricultural pumps in villages officially declared water-scarce are not disconnected.

Crop Damage Surveys To Begin Immediately

District collectors have been instructed to begin crop damage surveys without delay. Officials will collect photographs showing the condition of crops in surveyed areas, along with GPS coordinates, and submit reports to the government through the Commissioner of Agriculture.

Financial assistance to farmers for crop losses will be announced separately through another Government Resolution after completing the prescribed procedure, Jadhav Patil said.

Government Steps Up Drought Response

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government had instructed cooperative societies, district central cooperative banks, nationalised banks and microfinance companies not to harass farmers for loan recovery amid the drought.

He said strict action was being taken against the illegal extraction of water to protect drinking water supplies, adding that around 16,000 electricity connections had been disconnected. Priority would be given to reserving available water for drinking purposes.

The government is also increasing the deployment of water tankers, particularly in Marathwada, where groundwater levels have fallen below three metres in several areas.

Fadnavis said the administration had decided to provide as many tankers as required in the region, with GPS-based tracking introduced to monitor their movement.

Fodder Supply And Livestock Support

The Cabinet also reviewed fodder availability and discussed measures to prevent a shortage of animal feed. Farmers in areas with adequate water have been encouraged to cultivate fodder crops, while efforts will be made to promote fodder-producing crops such as jowar during the rabi season.

Fadnavis said the government would procure fodder cultivated by farmers at the assured support price to ensure adequate supplies for livestock.

The state government has said it will prioritise immediate measures concerning drinking water, fodder, employment and agricultural distress as the drought situation intensifies across Maharashtra.

Advance Aid Before Diwali

Maharashtra to deposit ₹5,000 advance aid in farmers’ accounts before Diwali

In a major relief measure ahead of Diwali, the Maharashtra government has decided to deposit an advance assistance of ₹5,000 directly into the bank accounts of farmers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced after a special Cabinet meeting at Sahyadri State Guest House.

Fadnavis said the decision was taken in response to requests from public representatives seeking immediate financial assistance for farmers affected by the drought before the festive season.

Around one crore to 1.25 crore farmers are expected to benefit from the decision, with the total financial outlay estimated at approximately ₹6,000 crore, according to the Chief Minister.

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The announcement comes as the state faces a worsening drought situation, with the government expanding the list of drought-affected talukas and initiating relief measures to address crop losses, drinking water shortages and fodder requirements.

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