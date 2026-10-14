Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5,000 Aid For Drought-Hit Farmers Before Diwali

Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis Announces ₹ 5,000 Aid For Drought-Hit Farmers Before Diwali |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for drought-hit farmers ahead of Diwali, as the number of drought-affected talukas in the state has risen to 305 out of 358.

The state government has added another 40 talukas to the list of drought-affected areas. The assistance is expected to provide immediate financial relief to farmers, with the amount set to be deposited into their bank accounts before Diwali.

Farmers to receive advance financial assistance

Fadnavis said the decision to provide Rs 5,000 to each farmer was taken collectively by the state government. This will be the first time in the state's history that drought-affected farmers will receive advance financial assistance, ANI reported.

Approximately 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh farmers are expected to benefit from the announcement.

The chief minister noted that in the past year, the state had declared droughts in November and disbursed assistance only in December. "But in view of the situation this year, a drought was declared at an early stage," he told reporters.

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State announces relief ahead of Diwali

Speaking after a state cabinet meeting, Fadnavis said the procedure for obtaining drought assistance from the Centre is not likely to be completed before Diwali. The state government has, therefore, decided to provide the amount as advance relief while awaiting central assistance, he said.

"The assistance that needs to be given to farmers from the Centre will certainly be provided when it arrives. However, as immediate relief and as an advance on that assistance, we have taken a decision to give Rs 5,000 each to farmers before Diwali. This decision was made so that farmers have some money in hand during Diwali,” Fadnavis said.

🕛 11.55am | 14-10-2026📍Mumbai.LIVE | Media Interaction#Maharashtra #Mumbai https://t.co/DefG42hrnm — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 14, 2026

Fadnavis highlights farmers' financial difficulties

He further said the festival would be financially challenging for farmers affected by drought and crop losses.

“This Diwali is going to be difficult for farmers. It will be difficult for them to manage during Diwali. Considering this situation, we have discussed and decided to provide assistance to farmers in the coming days," Fadnavis said.

The chief minister added that loan waiver amounts were also being credited to farmers' accounts.

Government expedites drought relief measures

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the government had decided to extend assistance to farmers facing crop losses and financial distress due to drought. He added that the process had been expedited compared with previous years.

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