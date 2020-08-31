Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai Weather Update for August 31, 2020: IMD says light to moderate rainfall likely today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Mumbai will receive light to moderate rainfall today.

"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said on its website.

IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that Mumbai and surrounding areas received moderate to heavy rainfall in last 24 hours. "A bright sunny morning in Mumbai today after a long while; A booster. Mumbai & around realised mod to heavy rains in last 24 hrs. Most of it came during night in Suburbs & parts of Thane. Next 24/48 hrs sky would be partly cloudy with occasional showers," Hosalikar tweeted.