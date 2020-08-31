City gears up for last day of Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: Keeping in mind the final immersion day and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up as many as 445 immersion points in all the 24 wards of Mumbai. These include 170 idol collection centres, 168 artificial ponds, 37 mobile collection centres and 70 natural immersion sites.

To prevent people from gathering in large numbers and to ensure social distance is maintained, the civic body has laid down strict guidelines for Mumbaikars.

The BMC has maintained that those living within the proximity of the BMC-operated artificial ponds will not be allowed to immerse their idols at the natural immersion sites. Only those living within two kilometres of a natural immersion site would be allowed to do the immersion of their idols there.

As a unique measure, BMC will be operating 37 mobile idol collection centres in all the 24 of its wards. These vans will have a mobile water body set up on it and will provide door to door pick up of the idols.

The BMC has urged devotees to perform the final aarti prior to the immersion at their home or at the mandals before handing it out to the civic officials as crowding won't be allowed. Also, those living within containment zones have been asked to either postpone the immersion or do so in a tub.

The civic body will be mobilising 23 thousand employees on the day of the final immersion to ensure there's no untoward incident. 368 nirmalya kalash will be set up along with 467 dumpers and collection vans for nirmalya.