Mumbai: Ten maintenance staff required for upkeep of Byculla station building

The Byculla Station is an actively used site by commuters and railway staff, hence regular maintenance of the site it important in order to ensure continued upkeep of the historic and architectural features of the building.

Ten maintenance staff are now required for the upkeep of Byculla station building.

According to statements issued by Abha Narain Lambah Associates, Conservation Architects and Historic Building Consultants on Wednesday, damage to the building can be Physical ( moisture retention or seepage causing damage of the building fabric ) ,Chemical (use of harmful materials for restoration or maintenance) and Mechanical (structural cracks ) and few other alterations- insensitive physical damage caused to the building.

Keep in all these factors a detailed maintenance plan suggested by Abha Narain Lambah Associates, Conservation Architects & Historic Building Consultants, which includes, daily dust and dirt cleaning, sweeping, watering shrubs/small plants; checking vandalism and garbage collection.

Inspection of services including lighting, plumbing of areas in use, weeding of gardens, turning soil etc., waste disposal should be done once in week.

Control of plant growth on buildings, inspection of health of trees, inspection of facade and their cleaning, inspection of plumbing/security need to done on monthly basis.

Minor repairs, cleaning of woodwork and inspection of insect attacks and other biological factors; disaster drills, inspection of natural corrosion, erosion or other forms of weathering and their corrective measures should be taken care quarterly .

Documentation and photographic survey, damage correction and risk evaluation, cleaning, replanting where needed, weeding, garbage and waste management system review and corrections, replacement of parts , pumping water from waterlogged areas etc type seasonal tasks also need to be taken care accordingly .

Plastering, civil works and painting of buildings, repainting and polishing of woodwork and fenestrations, major repairs and consolidation and structural conservation of buildings and structures, detailed inspection need to be done annually.

"The current restoration works of the station building under the tender “Restoration of Byculla Station” is completed in February 2022 and has costed a total of Rs. 2,80,00,000 which has been funded by Bajaj Foundation and the initiative was undertaken by 'I Love Mumbai'. These funds have been completed used for the restoration works" read the press statements released by Abha Narain Lambah Associates, Conservation Architects & Historic Building Consultants.

"The tasks listed under daily, weekly, and monthly maintenance can be taken up by the railway staff themselves. However the tasks listed under quarterly, seasonal, and annual maintenance are to be undertaken by concerned authorities as listed in the contacts section of this manual" further read the statements.

" For undertaking any maintenance and inspection of the site an annual budget needs to be set aside and the funds are to be utilized under the careful supervision of the station master. The funds and resources for the maintenance of the building are to be organized by the Central Railway in coordination with the DRM. It is recommended that the routine maintenance program be flexible to accommodate any emergencies or deviation for works that need to be undertaken after events like unusually heavy rain, high winds, lighting or other such contingencies. For the station building, a maintenance staff of 10 are required that are guided by the station master to carry out the works. It is also highly recommended to share this manual and train all new employees in maintaining the site" read statement issued by Abha Narain Lambah Associates.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:44 AM IST