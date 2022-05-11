AAP stress on replication of 'Delhi model' in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: The Airoli unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out a party campaign march under the leadership of District Vice President Preeti Shindekar, from sector 5 Sahakar Bazar to D Mart at sector 10 in Airoli.

On the occasion, they spread the ideology of the party and informed about the works done by the Delhi government, and stressed on the replication of the Delhi model. Leaflets describing the party ideology and excellent civic amenities in the national capital were distributed. The response from the general public was overwhelming and spontaneous.

After its resounding success in Punjab, AAP's zero-corruption ideology is spreading rapidly across the country, with Navi Mumbai being no exception.

During the party campaign march, retired labour commissioner and AAP Navi Mumbai District Chief Coordinator Devram Suryavanshi and District Vice President Mansi Pawar, Mumbai District Chief Minority Cell Coordinator Shri Tahir Patel, Chief Events Coordinator Shri Kulwinder Singh, Airoli Node President Namdev Sable, Node Women President Aarti Sonawane, Ghansoli Node Women president Savita Kanase and local activists were also present at the rally.

