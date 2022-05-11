Navi Mumbai: Protest against inflation held in Uran

Representatives of the Indian Trade Union Federation (ITUF) of the Raigad District unit staged a protest against the rising inflation and submitted a letter to Tehsildar and Executive Magistrate Bhausaheb Andhare in Uran.

The rise in fuel prices has pushed inflation. Most of the essential commodities are being sold at a very high price. Prices in the retail market and grocery stores have almost doubled and tripled. Indian Trade Unions supporters handed over a letter through the tehsildar to Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

“If the state government does not act on the letter, we will intensify the agitation”, warned Suresh Patil, President of the Indian Trade Union Federation of Raigad District unit. Vice President Madhukar Patil, Adv Vishal Mohite Secretary Maharashtra Pradesh, Dharmaji Patil, Mangesh Pawar and other activists were present on this occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:12 AM IST