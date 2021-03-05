Mumbai: Ten employees at Andheri restaurant test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: A popar restaurant in Andheri was shut down for two days, after ten of its employees tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Situated opposite Shoppers Stop, Radhakrishna restaurant in Andheri west on SV Road is popular among the locals. Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that earlier this week, two employees of the restaurant started experiencing flu-like symptoms, following which they and ten other employees who were in close contact with them, were asked to get tested.

Civic officials said further contact tracing is underway and the restaurant premises have been sanitised thoroughly. An official from the K West ward said that the ward office would allow the restaurant to resume services only after the owner deploys new staffers.

Currently, there are a total of 35 staffers employed with the restaurant and all the 10 infected patients have been sent to the BKC Jumbo Centre for treatment.

"Unlike last year, there is no lockdown now, so we can't shut down operations suddenly, all we can do is urge citizens to get tested and to inform us if they are positive," said the official.

"For every one patient we are tracing, 15-20 contacts and all the high-risk contacts are compulsorily being transferred to an isolation facility," the official added.

Local corporator Sunita Mehta said that BMC officials have checked the transaction details of the past one week and may approach walk-in customers to get tested.

"We are sharing posts on social media and have forwarded WhatsApp messages to the people, urging them to get tested if they have visited this restaurant in the past one week," Mehta told the FPJ.