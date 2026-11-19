Mumbai: Television Actor Allegedly Duped Of More Than ₹4.44 Crore In Investment Fraud, Five Arrested | File Photo

Mumbai: Television actor Aayush Shah was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 4.44 crore after being deceived into investing in multiple companies on the promise of substantial financial returns.

The Oshiwara police registered a case in connection with the alleged investment fraud and arrested five individuals accused of misleading the actor through forged financial documents, TV9 Marathi reported.

According to reports, the suspects gained Shah's trust by promising huge returns and allegedly used fabricated bank statements to convince him that his investments were generating profits.

Five Accused Arrested

The five accused have been identified as Bishwajit Badalchandra Ghosh, Piyali Chatterjee, Bijoya Das, Shabab Hussain and Badalchandra Ghosh, the report said. The accused allegedly advised Shah to invest in several companies by assuring him of substantial financial gains.

The companies reportedly included Flag Institute of Aviation and Hospitality and others.

Investigators suspect that the accused gradually gained the actor's confidence before inducing him to transfer large sums of money towards the purported investments.

Believing the statement shown by the accused persons, Shah invested heavily into these companies. However, the money was reportedly diverted instead of being used for the promised investments. The actor allegedly suffered a financial loss of Rs 4,44,48,000.

FIR Filed For Cheating, Breach Of Trust

Following the complaint, Oshiwara police registered a case against the accused under several provisions relating to cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The sections cited in the complaint include 316(2), 318(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 61(1) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish how the alleged investment fraud was carried out and whether additional individuals were involved.