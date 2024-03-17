Mumbai: Teen Painter Working At Highrise Falls To Death In Mulund

Mumbai: Teen Painter Working At Highrise Falls To Death | Representational Image

A 19-year-old painter, working at a construction site in Tata Colony, Mulund, fell from the 20th floor to death on Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Azizur Atur Shaikh, a resident of Malda in West Bengal. Two contractors have been booked for causing death due to negligence.

Details of case

The matter surfaced when the Navghar police were informed about the victim’s condition by the Ashirvad Hospital in Mulund East. A team was sent to the hospital to record Shaikh's statement, however, he was unconscious. Doctors told the cops that Shaikh was in critical condition as he sustained severe wounds on his chest and back apart from internal injuries.

Abdul Sheikh, 37, the victim's friend, said they along with seven more labourers were working at the Purvarang Society, Tata Colony. Abdul said that the mishap occurred after they finished the work. Shaikh stepped on the bamboo rod and slipped. He was first taken to Veer Savarkar Hospital, but was shifted to Ashirvad Hospital for critical care.

Abdul told the police that their contractors – Rajesh Mulik, 40, and Hajikul Sheikh, 24, – had not provided any safety ropes, waist ropes, helmets or belts to the labourers. When the cops visited the site, they found that the scaffolding was tied loosely and there was no safety net installed either.