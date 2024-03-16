Mumbai: Man Cheats Advocate Wife, Runs Illegal Firm In Her Name For 22 Years

A woman advocate has filed a case against her estranged husband, alleging that she last year found that the man was illegally running an advocacy firm in her name for the past 22 years. In her complaint lodged at the Malad police station on Saturday, Trupti, 45, said that she got married to Ajay Thakkar in 2003 and that he used her forged signature and fake law degree to set up Thakkar Associations in 2002.

Details of case

The woman alleged that Thakkar obtained the fake degree in her maiden name, while she was still pursuing LLB and they hadn't tied the nuptial knot. After discovering the fraud, Trupti also learnt that the accused also opened a bank account in her name and used it to deposit fees received from clients. With the help of forged signatures, Thakkar also bought shares, insurance policies and invested in mutual funds, said the complainant.

Subsequently, the Goregaon resident approached the metropolitan magistrate court in Borivali, which directed the police to book the accused. After legal formalities, a cheating case has been finally filed against the man.