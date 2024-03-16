Pune Shocker: Husband Brutally Kills Wife, Daughter; Surrenders At Police Station (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

In a spine-chilling incident, a husband brutally murdered his wife and daughter before heading to the police station to surrender in Pune, officials informed on Saturday. The accused, identified as Ajay Talewale (45), resides in Lake Vista Society in Dattanagar, Ambegaon Budruk.

According to the police, Talewale, who works in a finance company, had been engaged in frequent disputes with his wife, Shweta (40), over the past few days. The altercation escalated on Friday night, culminating in a fatal turn. Shweta, in a fit of anger, expressed her intention to leave home and retired to bed. Talewale then slit her arm while she slept and then suffocated his daughter, Shiroli (16), with a pillow. Thankfully, their son was staying with his grandmother and remained unharmed.

Following the gruesome act, Talewale voluntarily walked to the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station and surrendered on Saturday morning. A case has been registered against him, and the police are conducting further investigations.