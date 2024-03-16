 Pune Shocker: Husband Brutally Kills Wife, Daughter; Surrenders At Police Station (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker: Husband Brutally Kills Wife, Daughter; Surrenders At Police Station (VIDEO)

Pune Shocker: Husband Brutally Kills Wife, Daughter; Surrenders At Police Station (VIDEO)

The accused, identified as Ajay Talewale (45), resides in Lake Vista Society in Dattanagar, Ambegaon Budruk

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker: Husband Brutally Kills Wife, Daughter; Surrenders At Police Station (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

In a spine-chilling incident, a husband brutally murdered his wife and daughter before heading to the police station to surrender in Pune, officials informed on Saturday. The accused, identified as Ajay Talewale (45), resides in Lake Vista Society in Dattanagar, Ambegaon Budruk.

According to the police, Talewale, who works in a finance company, had been engaged in frequent disputes with his wife, Shweta (40), over the past few days. The altercation escalated on Friday night, culminating in a fatal turn. Shweta, in a fit of anger, expressed her intention to leave home and retired to bed. Talewale then slit her arm while she slept and then suffocated his daughter, Shiroli (16), with a pillow. Thankfully, their son was staying with his grandmother and remained unharmed.

Following the gruesome act, Talewale voluntarily walked to the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station and surrendered on Saturday morning. A case has been registered against him, and the police are conducting further investigations.

Read Also
12 Tempting Photos Of Pune's Iftar Scene: Places To Visit, Dishes To Try And All You Need To Know
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PCMC: CCTV Cameras Found Inside Students' Washrooms In Pimpri's Jaihind High School

PCMC: CCTV Cameras Found Inside Students' Washrooms In Pimpri's Jaihind High School

Pune Shocker: Husband Brutally Kills Wife, Daughter; Surrenders At Police Station (VIDEO)

Pune Shocker: Husband Brutally Kills Wife, Daughter; Surrenders At Police Station (VIDEO)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna To Vote On May 13;...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna To Vote On May 13;...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pune, Maval, Shirur To Vote On May 13; Baramati On May 7

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pune, Maval, Shirur To Vote On May 13; Baramati On May 7

PMC Demolishes Illegal Furniture Showrooms In Pashan On Mumbai-Pune Highway

PMC Demolishes Illegal Furniture Showrooms In Pashan On Mumbai-Pune Highway