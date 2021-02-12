Mumbai: Teacher shows porn clip to minor before molesting her, held

Mumbai: The Dadar police arrested a 28-year-old tuition teacher for allegedly molesting his minor student. The accused (name withheld) allegedly showed her a porn clip before molesting her, said police.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the accused allegedly molested the 15-year-old girl student inside the classroom, when there was no one inside. The accused first showed her a porn clip on his mobile and molested her and told her not to disclosed the incident to anyone.

After reaching home, the girl a resident of the Worli area narrated the incident to her mother who immediately took her to Dadar police station. On her mother's complaint an offence under the IPC molestation (354) along with the relevant sections of the POCSO Act and Information Technology act was registered.