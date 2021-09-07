Mumbai: Taxmann's 'Maharashtra RERA Law & Practice' book launched

Mumbai: Taxmann's “Maharashtra RERA Law & Practice" by Western India Regional Council ( WIRC) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was released on Tuesday in its Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) office. The Mumbai building Repair and Redevelopment board of MHADA chairman Vinod Ghosalkar, ICAI President CA Nihar Jambusariya and WIRC Chairman CA Manish Gadia unveiled the book.



This book includes the provision of RERA Rules, Regulation, Notification, Circulars and the relevant case authored by over 100 industry experts by forming study group headed by CA Ramesh Prabhu as Convenor and editor and CA. Kuashik Sampat as co-editor under the guidance of MahaRERA officials. It covers the peripheral and most important legal provisions affecting the real estate transactions such as Income Tax, GST, IBC, FEMA, PMLA, MRTP, DCPR, MOFA, Transfer of Property Act, Stamp duty, Registration, Consumer Protection Act etc. Besides, the book has perspectives of various stakeholders including representatives of self-regulating organisations and others.



Ramesh Prabhu said, this book will eliminate cheating that takes places in the industry. "Anyone can refer this book since it gives complete guidance especially to a new comer who doesn't know about the industry and its various laws", he said.

Similarly, WIRC Chairman CA Manish Gadia stated that RERA being a regulatory authority the rules and regulations need to be followed. "If one wants to operate in stock market they have to follow the SEBI rules similar is the RERA. Therefore, this book is one point of reference. It is an encyclopedia having 75 chapters. From promoter, builder, CA anyone can get all information they wish to know about the industry working," he stated.

