Mumbai: MahaRERA makes mandatory to record Roznama in open court and date of next hearing

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority(MahaRERA) has made it mandatory to record Roznama in open court along with the date of next hearing in complaints except those closed for final orders. This is to ensure that no cause for any grievance from the respective parties appearing in the

complaints being raised, it stated. Roznama is the register of the daily proceedings of a court case, maintained in every Indian Court. It contains the activity in a case and also records if any orders were passed in the case.

Nilesh Gala, Advocate has welcomed the decision taken by the regulatory. He said, "There are several cases wherein handwritten Roznamas have been manipulated or contents have been deleted/added for own benfits. Like for instance, one matter was disposed off however the hearing continued to happen due to forgery. Also the appellate courts have come on such cases heavily. These used to happen all this while. Now it will stop possibly because once the Roznamas are digitally uploaded it will be difficult to manipulate because someone would have read that already."

Since the Roznamas are handwritten, one has to apply for certified copies till now. This is when that they get to know that someone has applied and before that the manipulations are done/content is changed, he asserted.

Another advocate Sulaiman Bhimani stated that this will bring transparency in the process of adjudication. "The Bombay High Court and other big courts already used to follow this template by mentioning the date of next hearing in every case. It is good that now MahaRERA follows the same rule. Also, now parties involved will get to know when their case next hearing is. Due to no exact date earlier mentioned many a times they used to be clueless," Bhimani said.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 07:46 PM IST