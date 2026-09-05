Mumbai Taxi Meter Fraud: 5 Booked In Dahisar For Allegedly Using Electronic Devices To Inflate Taxi, Autorickshaw Fares | Reddit

Mumbai: The Dahisar police have registered a case against five individuals for allegedly tampering with the meters of taxis and autorickshaws to defraud passengers. The accused allegedly installed electronic devices in the meters to manipulate the fare.

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The investigation revealed that one of the accused, Amin Pathan, 31, had allegedly installed the devices in taxis and autorickshaws.

According to the police, Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Saliunkhe received information that several taxi and autorickshaw drivers were tampering with their vehicle meters and overcharging passengers in Dahisar. Acting on the tip-off, the police sent a dummy passenger in a taxi on August 1 at around 7 pm.

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During the journey, the passenger noticed that the taxi driver had covered the meter with a cloth and found his behaviour suspicious. The passenger travelled from Dahisar to Jogeshwari. After completing the journey, the dummy passenger alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and questioned the driver about why he had concealed the meter. The taxi driver was identified as Joab Deshmukh, 32. He allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

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During further investigation, the police found that an electronic circuit device had been installed inside the meter, which allegedly caused the fare to increase artificially.

Further investigation revealed that Amin Pathan, 31, had allegedly installed the same device in four other taxis and autorickshaws.

The police have booked all five individuals under Section 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant provisions. The accused have been identified as Joab Deshmukh, 32, Amin Pathan, 31, Riyaz Shaikh, 45, Nazir Patel, 57, and Anand Kumar Ray, 60.