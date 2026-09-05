End Of An Era: Iconic Air India Logo Removed From Nariman Point Landmark After Decades

The iconic Air India logo that once dominated the Mumbai skyline has disappeared from the 23-storey Air India Building at Nariman Point, marking the end of one of the airline’s most recognisable symbols in the city.

The large red-and-yellow signage, measuring around 38 by 24 feet, was dismantled and removed from the sea-facing landmark earlier this week.

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Logo dismantled in stages

The logo, made from perforated aluminium sheets, was taken down by a team of around 8–10 Public Works Department (PWD) workers over nearly a week. According to The Indian Express, the workers carried out the operation in stages while dealing with strong coastal winds and intermittent rain. They used safety harnesses, helmets and scaffolding to dismantle the structure.

The removal was particularly challenging because the building’s terrace does not have a parapet wall. The perforated design of the logo had originally allowed wind to pass through, reducing the pressure exerted on the large sign.

Once dismantled, the logo was broken into around 40 pieces and moved to the building’s 22nd floor. Officials reportedly said there were no plans to restore or preserve it, citing the lightweight aluminium material and the possibility of damage.

From Air India landmark to government offices

The removal comes months after ownership of the iconic building formally passed to the Maharashtra government.

The 56-year-old tower, long associated with Air India and its presence in Mumbai, was transferred to the state government in June 2026 for ₹1,601 crore by Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL). Several other Air India signs had already been removed from the property around the time of the handover.

According to Hindustan Times, the building is now set to be converted into offices for the Maharashtra government, with various departments expected to occupy its floors. It could also be used for cabinet meetings.

The state has reportedly earmarked around ₹181 crore for repairs and renovation of the landmark. A new design to replace the Air India logo has also been commissioned from the Sir J.J. School of Art. Suggestions discussed for the replacement have included the Maharashtra government emblem and the Ashoka emblem.

End of an era for Mumbai's skyline

The removal of the logo carries significance beyond a routine building makeover. For decades, the Air India Building and its distinctive signage were closely associated with Mumbai’s Nariman Point skyline.

The landmark once featured Air India’s revolving Centaur logo and became a recognisable backdrop for the city, including in films. With Air India now owned by the Tata Group and its headquarters operations consolidated elsewhere, the disappearance of the logo marks another visible break from the airline’s historic connection with Mumbai.

As the building takes on a new identity under the Maharashtra government, the removal of the Air India logo effectively closes a prominent chapter in the city’s aviation and architectural history.