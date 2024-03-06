Mumbai: Taxi Driver Found Dead Inside Vehicle Near Matunga Police Station

A lifeless body was discovered in a taxi near Matunga police station, parked at Sewree Cross Road. A police officer stated that the deceased was the taxi driver, and initial reports suggest his demise resulted from a heart attack, as no marks were found on the body.

Cab driver found dead inside taxi

According to information received from Matunga police, on Wednesday morning, the police received a call in which the caller informed them that a person was lying in an unconscious state in a taxi. As soon as the information was received, the police immediately reached the spot and took the person lying unconscious in the taxi to Sion hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

The police officer mentioned that the name of the deceased is Aslam Shaikh (40), and he was a resident of Wadala. After checking the CCTV around the taxi where Shaikh's body was found, it was revealed that on Sunday afternoon, he came to Sewree Cross Road with a taxi and parked it on one side. After parking the taxi, Shaikh did not get out of the taxi.

Matunga police investigation found that Shaikh is married, but his wife does not live with him. Shaikh is addicted to drinking alcohol, and because of this, he did not get along with his wife.

A police officer stated that Shaikh's post-mortem is being conducted. Prima facie, the cause of Shaikh's death seems to be a heart attack.