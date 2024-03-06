VIDEO: Man Shot Dead After Fight Between 2 Groups At Wedding Ceremony In Aligarh

Man Shot Dead After Fight Between 2 Groups At Wedding Ceremony In Aligarh | Twitter

Aligarh, March 6: A 24-year-old man was shot dead allegedly during a fight between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said on Wednesday. According to officials, the fight broke out between two groups at a wedding in the Lodhi Vihar area of Aligarh. The deceased was identified as Bhura Pandit alias Bittu Sharma (24).

Officials said that preliminary investigation into the incident suggests that 2-3 days ago, there was a dispute between two persons identified as Sonu Yadav and Bhura Pandit.

During the dispute, Sonu was allegedly thrashed by Bhura and his group. Following the incident, on Tuesday night, Sonu along with a group of people approached Bhura Pandit and allegedly opened fire at him.

#WATCH | UP: Abhay Kumar Pandey, CO City, Aligarh says, "In the Lodhi Vihar area, a fight broke out between two children due to an old rivalry. One child was shot and he was declared dead at the hospital. 3 people have been arrested in connection with the case. further… pic.twitter.com/hywuvfXA4a — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 6, 2024

According to Aligarh City Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Kumar Pandey, the incident took place on Tuesday night in Lodhi Vihar. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of old rivalry between two groups.

"The victim, Bittu Sharma, sustained a bullet injury and was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead," CO Pandey said. He said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. "We are further looking into the case," he added. Further details are awaited.