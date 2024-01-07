Mumbai: Tanzanian National Arrested For Obtaining Indian Passport With Fake Documents

Mumbai: Tanzanian Resident Arrested For Obtaining Indian Passport With Fake Documents | Representational Image

Azad Maidan Police have registered an FIR in the case of a foreign citizen obtaining an Indian passport. When information about fake passports surfaced in Panaji, the passport was confiscated. Subsequently, the accused became entangled in the process of renewing the original passport. According to information received from the police, an FIR has been filed in the case against an accused named Francis Agnello DaSilva.

Details of fraud

The accused had obtained the passport by acquiring a fake birth certificate. Two Indian passports were found with him, each attached to different birth certificates.

A police official stated that the accused had applied for passport renewal in Panaji, Goa. However, the passport department discovered that the accused also possessed another passport issued on the basis of a fake document. Consequently, the department confiscated the passport.

Since the accused's passport had already been confiscated, he had to apply for the renewal of his passport. During this process, the fake passport was revealed, leading to the registration of an FIR based on the officer's complaint.

The accused Tanzanian is residing in India since 1969

When the accused applied for passport renewal in Mumbai, it was discovered that he possessed a birth certificate indicating Indian birth. This information was reported to senior officers, and an FIR was subsequently lodged upon their orders.

A police officer mentioned that the accused is a citizen of Tanzania, born in 1959 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. He officially came to India in 1969 with a passport, started residing here, and renewed it periodically. However, he later acquired an Indian passport through a fake birth certificate and even used it to travel abroad once.