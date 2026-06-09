Mumbai Tanker Operators End Strike After Maharashtra Govt Agrees To Withdraw Notices | File Photo

Mumbai: The indefinite strike called by Mumbai's water tanker operators was withdrawn on Monday after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the association that all notices issued to tanker operators would be withdrawn and that no punitive action would be taken against them.

The decision was taken following a meeting between representatives of the Mumbai Tankers Association and the Chief Minister. Subsequently, representatives of the association met the Mumbai Collector at the Collector's office in Bandra, where it was decided to call off the strike.

"We have been assured that all notices will be withdrawn and no action will be taken against tanker operators. Based on this assurance, we have withdrawn the strike. The Collector office and BMC will provide the commitment in writing within the next four days," said Amol Mandhare, Treasurer of the Mumbai Tankers Association.

The association had launched an indefinite strike from Sunday midnight over disputes related to registration and licensing requirements. The strike had sparked concerns of water shortages across the city, particularly at a time when Mumbai is already facing pressure on its water supply system.

The impact of the strike was felt in several parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, with concerns emerging from localities ranging from Cuffe Parade and Lokhandwala to Kurla-Sakinaka, Malad and Malvani. Residential societies and establishments dependent on tanker water had feared significant disruption if the strike continued.

However, with the association withdrawing its agitation following the government's assurance, tanker services are expected to resume, providing relief to residents, housing societies, businesses and infrastructure projects across the city.

The Collector's office and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are expected to issue a written communication formalising the assurances given to tanker operators within the next four days.

The Collector's office and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are expected to issue a written communication formalising the assurances given to tanker operators within the next four days.

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