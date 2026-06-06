Mumbai Water Crisis Looms: Tanker Association Calls Indefinite Strike From June 7 Amid CGWA Norm Dispute

Water tankers parked in Mumbai as operators announce an indefinite strike from June 7 over groundwater extraction norms and regulatory action | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, June 6: At a time when the city is grappling with water shortage, the Mumbai Water Tanker Association has called for an indefinite strike from 12 am on June 7, escalating concerns over the city's water supply.

The agitation, centred on issues related to groundwater extraction and Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) norms, could affect hotels, commercial establishments, industrial units and several infrastructure projects that rely on tanker water.

Over the years, private tankers have become the lifeline of several newly developed localities where the BMC's water supply remains grossly inadequate. Beyond residential areas, star hotels, large housing societies, malls, food courts and commercial establishments rely on tanker water to meet their daily needs.

With thousands of tankers set to go off the roads, the strike threatens to disrupt water supply across vast parts of the city, raising fears of severe water shortages and disrupting life across the city.

Agitation over CGWA norms

The agitation stems from a regulatory crackdown linked to the implementation of CGWA norms. Tanker operators have alleged that the rules are being enforced in a heavy-handed manner without adequate consultation, threatening both their livelihoods and the water needs of millions who depend on tanker supply.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the association has demanded an immediate halt to coercive action against water suppliers, the formation of a joint government-industry committee to devise a practical solution, and measures to ensure uninterrupted tanker operations.

It has also urged the government to adopt a uniform statewide policy instead of what it claims is selective action against Mumbai-based operators.

Ankur Sharma, spokesperson for the Mumbai Water Tanker Association, said, "The CGWA guidelines are meant for the extraction and use of potable water, whereas the tanker industry primarily supplies non-potable water. There is a lack of clarity even at the Central government level on how these norms apply to our operations. Despite this, operators are facing coercive action, including vehicle seizures, police cases and notices from district collectors. We have urged the Chief Minister to convene a joint meeting with officials and industry representatives and take up the matter with the Centre, which is the competent authority on the issue."

Impact on city services

The BMC supplies around 4,000 million litres per day (MLD) of water, leaving a shortfall of nearly 500-600 MLD. Sharma claimed that the city's fleet of around 2,100 water tankers bridges this gap by supplying nearly 550 MLD every day. "If tanker operations come to a halt, the impact will be felt across multiple sectors, including hotels, the Railways, airports, animal husbandry and major infrastructure projects such as the Coastal Road and Goregaon-Mulund Link Road," Sharma said.

The association had called a similar strike last year over the same issue. The agitation was withdrawn after four days following intervention by the state government.

Residents fear disruption

Dhaval Shah, co-founder of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, said, "Amid the ongoing water shortage and humid weather conditions, Lokhandwala Complex requires at least 30 water tankers every day to meet its needs. Most residents are unaware of the impending strike, and any disruption in tanker services will severely affect their daily lives. Experience shows that during such crises, black-market operators exploit the situation, often charging nearly double the regular rates. Currently, a 1,200-litre tanker costs around Rs 1,500 for well water and Rs 3,000 for BMC water, but these prices could surge significantly if the strike continues."

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Key figures

Tanker capacity: 500 litres to 30,000 litres

Number of tankers: 2,100 (provide non-potable water from ring wells and borewells)

Mumbai's water requirement: 4,600 million litres per day (MLD)

Municipal supply: 4,000 MLD

BMC has imposed 10% water cut from May 15.

Supply through tankers: 550 MLD

Fines on tankers if without NOC: Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000

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