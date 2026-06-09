Mumbai Water Tanker Strike: Shortages Hit Housing Societies, Railway Operations Disrupted Across City

Water Crisis Deepens Across Mumbai As Tanker Shutdown Forces Rationing And Impacts Residential And Railway Services | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, June 8: The first day of Mumbai’s water tanker strike left several neighbourhoods grappling with acute water shortages. While some housing societies managed to secure tanker water by paying inflated rates, many others were left with no alternative but to ration their limited supplies. The impact extended beyond residential areas, disrupting activities at railway establishments.

Tanker strike launched over licensing disputes

Mumbai’s Water Tanker Association launched an indefinite strike from midnight on Sunday over disputes surrounding registration and licensing requirements.

The shutdown has come at a time when Mumbai is already facing a strained water supply situation, raising concerns of a worsening crisis. As tanker services remain suspended, several residential areas, commercial establishments and infrastructure projects are likely to face severe disruptions in the coming days.

On Monday morning, the impact of the tanker strike was felt across Mumbai, from affluent neighbourhoods such as Cuffe Parade and Lokhandwala to densely populated areas like Kurla-Sakinaka, Malad and Malvani. Residents dependent on tanker water for their daily requirements were among the worst affected as supplies dried up.

Impact on residents

Madhu Vannier, Secretary of Evershine Cosmic Housing Society in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, said, “Our society comprises 204 flats and is home to around 1,200 residents. We depend on water tankers for nearly 40,000 litres of water every day to meet our daily requirements.

On Monday, after considerable difficulty, we managed to arrange just one tanker carrying 10,000 litres of water. We had to pay Rs 5,500 for it, whereas under normal circumstances, the same amount would fetch us a 20,000-litre tanker for around Rs 4,000.”

Vinod Gholap, chairperson of Fight for Right Foundation, said, “Several localities in Malad and Malvani, including Ambujwadi, Bhandarwada and Valnai, faced severe difficulties due to the tanker strike as they are already grappling with water shortages."

Dr. Laura D'Souza, President of the Cuffe Parade Residents' Association (CPRA), said, “The water crisis in South Mumbai has reached an alarming level, forcing several buildings to depend on private tankers for their daily water needs. Jolly Makers alone requires around 22 tankers every day to meet its consumption. Tankers that normally cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 are now being sold for as much as Rs 6,000. The strike has further worsened the situation, making it difficult for societies to meet their daily water needs despite residents spending lakhs on tanker water.”

Disruption at railway stations

The tanker strike has disrupted railway operations, exposing the sector's heavy dependence on private water suppliers. At CSMT, which requires nearly 13 lakh litres of water daily for train watering, station operations, public facilities and coach cleaning, only 50 of the 144 tankers usually received each day had arrived by Monday afternoon, said Western Railway. To prevent service disruptions, train watering has been shifted to Igatpuri, Panvel and Bhusawal.

Western Railway is also facing a nearly 20% water shortage at key terminals, including Mumbai Central, Dadar and Bandra Terminus, forcing the suspension of coach washing. While stations at Surat and Valsad are helping meet immediate requirements, officials said reserves may last only two more days.

Construction and contingency measures

Ram Bhatia, trustee of the Builders Association, said, “Most construction sites maintain water reserves for one to two days as tanker delays are common. As a result, the impact of the strike is usually felt only after two to three days. Nearly all sites have basement-level storage facilities that provide a temporary buffer against short-term supply disruptions.”

Also Watch:

Association demands and ongoing strike

Amol Mandhare, General Secretary of the Mumbai Water Tankers Association, said, “Under the Central Ground Water Authority's guidelines, obtaining an NOC for water extraction from wells and borewells has become mandatory, and notices are being issued to operators who fail to comply. The strike will continue until we receive a written assurance on our demands. We are scheduled to meet the Chief Minister on Tuesday to seek a resolution.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/