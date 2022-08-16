Mumbai: Swine flu, malaria, dengue cases on the rise in city | Photo: Unsplash

Mumbai: There has been a constant rise in the number of swine flu, Malaria and Dengue cases across Mumbai in the last seven days. As per data, the city recorded 194 Malaria cases between August 8 and 14, followed by swine flu or H1N1 58 and Dengue 46, with a daily average of 6-9 cases of swine flu and Dengue and 28 people contracting Malaria daily. From August 1 to 14, a total of 138 H1N1 cases, 412 Malaria, and 73 Dengue cases were reported.

According to the state health department, Maharashtra has reported 1,449 swine flu cases and 43 deaths during the last seven months. Of the total cases, 363 cases were from Pune, followed by 291 in Mumbai, 245 in Thane, and 118 in Nagpur.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant-internal medicine at Global Hospital, Parel said, this year the hospital OPD has been seeing fever patients who are non-Covid. Dengue, Malaria, swine flu, and leptospirosis are on the rise. The hospital witnessed a number of complicated Dengue patients who need to be monitored closely to avoid fatality. These patients are symptomatic due to fever weakness and dehydration and need to be admitted to avoid complications.

“Besides Malaria and Dengue, there is another mosquito-related illness on the rise for which timely treatment is a must. People should get blood tests done even if they suffer from viral fever due to increased swine flu cases. If treated on time, it prevents complications,” she said.

Dr Mahendra Dadke, HOD, medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Pune said, Dengue is caused by Flamivirus and there is no particular drug to cure it. It needs symptomatic management. The mainstay of indoor treatment in dengue is complete bed rest, IV fluids, and medication for fever mainly paracetamol. Platelet count monitoring is important.

“Since platelet count drops in dengue fever, patients should avoid taking drugs like aspirin and clopidogrel which are commonly known as antiplatelet agents or blood thinners. Also, excess of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs should be avoided,” he said.

Dr Tushar Rane, internal medicine expert, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai said, now when the Covid curve is flattening in the country, swine flu has started creating havoc. Influenza viruses such as H1N1 infect the cells in the nose, throat, and lungs. The virus enters the body when one inhales contaminated droplets or transfers the live virus from a contaminated surface to the eyes, nose, or mouth.

“Symptoms of swine flu include chills, fever, sore throat, body aches, headache, stomach ache, nausea, and frequent vomiting. The complications of it can be pneumonia, bacterial pneumonia, or bronchitis. In view of the increasing number of patients, it is necessary to take special care of patients with comorbidities such as diabetes and heart disease. If the fever lasts longer, consult a specialist on an immediate basis,” she said.