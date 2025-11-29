Mumbai: Swift Response By Police Saves Man Who Fell Into Drain In Jogeshwari | Video

Mumbai: A swift response by Mumbai's Jogeshwari police station saved a man's life after he accidentally fell into a drain. The Mumbai Police stated stated that the Mobile 1 van of Jogeshwari Police Station rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information.

How Was The Man Rescued?

The video showed the policeman using a rope to enter the drain, and both the man and the police man are seen being pulled up by his team. The Mumbai Police added that the rescued man was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving first aid.

Reactions On Social Media

Social media users praised the police for his courageous act, with many expressing gratitude and admiration. One user commented saying, "Salute to our hero who saved life" while expressed "Heartfelt thanks"

A user added, "Heartfelt thank you to Mumbai Police for your continued support and protection," while some other said, "Respect and salute to our hero’s who take care of citizens day and night"

6 Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 5-Year-Old Girl

Recently, on November 24, the Vakola police arrested six individuals for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old girl and selling her for Rs 1.80 lakh. The incident occurred on November 21, and the accused were arrested on November 24. The court remanded all the accused in police custody until November 28. One of the accused resides in Santacruz East, while the other five are residents of Panvel. The police had formed seven teams to trace the girl.

Mumbai Police Reunites Missing 4-Yr-Old With Family After 6 Months

In another case of glory, the Mumbai Police reunited a four-year-old girl with her parents, nearly six months after she went missing in May 2025. On November 15, the child, who was kidnapped from the CSMT railway station on May 20, was finally traced to a children’s shelter home in Varanasi.

The case also gained wide traction, and the Mumbai Police was also applauded by Industrialist Anand Mahindra, chairperson of the Mahindra Group, who lauded them for their relentless efforts. Taking to his official social media handle, he said, "Mumbai Police… You just gave us the gift of hope and happiness. For this alone, you rank as one of the finest forces in the world."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/