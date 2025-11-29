 Mumbai Fraud: Khar Police Book Director For Cheating Actress Of ₹71.50 Lakh In Film Investment Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fraud: Khar Police Book Director For Cheating Actress Of ₹71.50 Lakh In Film Investment Deal

Mumbai Fraud: Khar Police Book Director For Cheating Actress Of ₹71.50 Lakh In Film Investment Deal

The Khar Police have registered an FIR against director, producer and writer Kaval Sharma for allegedly cheating actress Kiran Ahuja of Rs 71.50 lakh under the pretext of investing in movies and web series.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 05:59 AM IST
article-image
Khar Police register FIR against director Kaval Sharma for allegedly duping actress Kiran Ahuja of Rs 71.50 lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai, Nov 28: The Khar Police have registered an FIR against director, producer and writer Kaval Sharma for allegedly cheating actress Kiran Ahuja of Rs 71.50 lakh under the pretext of investing in movies and web series.

Actress Kiran Ahuja Says She Was Promised Investment Returns in Films and Web Series

According to the FIR, Ahuja, 57, who resides in Khar West, has worked in the film Ready as well as various advertisements. In 2016, she was introduced to Sharma, 69, from Juhu through a friend.

The actress said that he told her he ran a company, Film Farming Entertainment Network India, based in Andheri and even offered her a role in a play, but she declined.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradeh News: Former Union Minister Shriprakash Jaiswal Passes Away At 81 After Prolonged Illness In Kanpur
Uttar Pradeh News: Former Union Minister Shriprakash Jaiswal Passes Away At 81 After Prolonged Illness In Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh News: Hamirpur Teen Assaulted And Forced To Consume Acid Dies During Treatment; FIR To Be Updated, 1 Minor Held
Uttar Pradesh News: Hamirpur Teen Assaulted And Forced To Consume Acid Dies During Treatment; FIR To Be Updated, 1 Minor Held
Uttar Pradesh Govt Bars Use Of Aadhaar As Proof Of Date Of Birth After UIDAI Clarification
Uttar Pradesh Govt Bars Use Of Aadhaar As Proof Of Date Of Birth After UIDAI Clarification
Mumbai News: Lawyer’s Letter On Lack Of Emergency Medical Facilities In Courts Converted Into PIL
Mumbai News: Lawyer’s Letter On Lack Of Emergency Medical Facilities In Courts Converted Into PIL

Accused First Approached Her in 2016, Repeated Proposal in 2023

Seven years later, both of them met at an event and Sharma again proposed to work together, while offering her good returns upon an investment of Rs 3 lakh in a play, said the FIR, adding that Ahuja declined again.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: 72-year-old Man Loses ₹35 Crore In Massive Trading Fraud, Alleges Brokerage Firm Misused...
article-image

Actress Claims Accused Promised Rs 1 Crore Returns on Rs 60–70 Lakh Investment

In August 2024, Sharma allegedly contacted her and claimed that his production house was planning to produce a web series Luck by Exchange and a film. He apparently told the actress that if she invested Rs 60–70 lakh, she would earn Rs 1 crore. Ahuja said that she accepted the offer this time as Sharma was ready to accept money in instalments.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Lawyer’s Letter On Lack Of Emergency Medical Facilities In Courts Converted Into PIL

Mumbai News: Lawyer’s Letter On Lack Of Emergency Medical Facilities In Courts Converted Into PIL

Mumbai Fraud: Khar Police Book Director For Cheating Actress Of ₹71.50 Lakh In Film Investment...

Mumbai Fraud: Khar Police Book Director For Cheating Actress Of ₹71.50 Lakh In Film Investment...

PNB Fraud Case: Special Court Rejects Plea To Drop FEO Proceedings Against Mehul Choksi; ED Says...

PNB Fraud Case: Special Court Rejects Plea To Drop FEO Proceedings Against Mehul Choksi; ED Says...

Navi Mumbai Crime: CBI Probes Customs Superintendent For Allegedly Demanding ₹5 Lakh Bribe Per...

Navi Mumbai Crime: CBI Probes Customs Superintendent For Allegedly Demanding ₹5 Lakh Bribe Per...

Maharashtra Govt Names Rajesh Aggarwal As New Chief Secretary

Maharashtra Govt Names Rajesh Aggarwal As New Chief Secretary