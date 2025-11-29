Mumbai Fraud: Khar Police Book Director For Cheating Actress Of ₹71.50 Lakh In Film Investment Deal

Khar Police register FIR against director Kaval Sharma for allegedly duping actress Kiran Ahuja of Rs 71.50 lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai, Nov 28: The Khar Police have registered an FIR against director, producer and writer Kaval Sharma for allegedly cheating actress Kiran Ahuja of Rs 71.50 lakh under the pretext of investing in movies and web series.

Actress Kiran Ahuja Says She Was Promised Investment Returns in Films and Web Series

According to the FIR, Ahuja, 57, who resides in Khar West, has worked in the film Ready as well as various advertisements. In 2016, she was introduced to Sharma, 69, from Juhu through a friend.

The actress said that he told her he ran a company, Film Farming Entertainment Network India, based in Andheri and even offered her a role in a play, but she declined.

Accused First Approached Her in 2016, Repeated Proposal in 2023

Seven years later, both of them met at an event and Sharma again proposed to work together, while offering her good returns upon an investment of Rs 3 lakh in a play, said the FIR, adding that Ahuja declined again.

Actress Claims Accused Promised Rs 1 Crore Returns on Rs 60–70 Lakh Investment

In August 2024, Sharma allegedly contacted her and claimed that his production house was planning to produce a web series Luck by Exchange and a film. He apparently told the actress that if she invested Rs 60–70 lakh, she would earn Rs 1 crore. Ahuja said that she accepted the offer this time as Sharma was ready to accept money in instalments.

