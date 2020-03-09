Mumbai: Swanky Crawford Market to be ready by May 2022

The redevelopment and revamp of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market, well-known as Crawford Market in South Mumbai will be over by May 2022, 14 years after the project was approved by BMC.

According to civic officials, the revamped market will be Mumbai’s first hygienic, uniform, open market space.

Redevelopment will be done on 2.31 lakh square feet. Besides, the revamped market will have two basement parkings for 200 vehicles.

The Crawford Market’s redevelopment was proposed in 2006 in the BMC standing committee meet, but was stuck due to issues such as resistance by the association and legal entangles. The facelift was planned in two phases. While phase one is over, phase two, senior BMC officials, claim is in full swing.

Initially, the project moved at a snail’s pace, and was expedited when the Supreme Court in April 2019 dismissed a special leave petition (SLP) by the Crawford Market Association to get a builder to handle the project.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner (markets) said, “Our work for phase two has begun and the SC verdict last year helped us speed up the process. We have built transit camps, vendors and sellers from China Market building and Royal Touch mall have been shifted here. We served relocation notices to 172 licensees who have now been temporarily shifted to camps and will be relocated as the work gets over. These include over 50 vendors from China market and 88 from Royal Touch mall.

Phase two involves restoration of the heritage fountain, and reconstruction of the three buildings, where China Bazaar is currently located. None of the buildings will be taller than ground plus-three structures. Each building will have two basement parking facilities and three entry-exit points for trucks to load and unload. The parking will decongest roads and reduce traffic. The new market will have an open space between three buildings measuring one acre. It will also have service elevators, fire-fighting systems, mechanical ventilation and segregation of waste. Total estimated cost of the project is Rs 304.64 crore.