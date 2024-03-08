Mumbai: Survey By Fortis Hospital Reveals Need For Awareness And Prevention Regarding Stroke Risk In Women

Representative Image | Pexels

Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, has conducted two-month survey highlighting how stroke impacts women’s health. The survey spoke to 4,981 women between the ages of 18 and 80 years. Among the respondents, 49% were between 18 and 30 years, while 45% were between 31 and 50; only 6% were between 51 and 70 years. Dr S Narayani, business head, Fortis Hospitals, Maharashtra, who spearheaded the survey, said there is a need to improve awareness and prevention tactics about stroke.

Risk factors For Stroke In Women

Since women often tend to disregard the symptoms, there is a greater need to make effective care and prevention techniques available to them. The survey highlighted that risk-factors such as hormone replacement therapy, birth control medications, depression and migraines are considered to be the main factors for stroke in women.

Breastfeeding Linked To Reduced Stroke Risk In Women

However, 54% of respondents agreed that breastfeeding could decrease the risk of stroke, whereas 46% stated that breastfeeding and the risk of stroke were unrelated aspects. The findings reveal that citizens are unaware of the fact that high blood pressure during pregnancy is a significant factor for stroke.

Age And Menopause Influencing Factors In Stroke Risk

Most of them were aware that there was a link between stroke and other health conditions such as diabetes, obesity and migraine. Dr Kaustubh Mahajan, consultant neurologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim, said age, particularly for women undergoing menopause, stands out as a significant factor influencing the risk of stroke.