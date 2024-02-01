Strokes & Shutters: Mumbai To Witness A Confluence Of Art & Photography This February; Check Details...

Nandita Badiani & Zubin Balaporia with their works | Shared with FPJ

Art lovers in Mumbai would be excited to know that the city looks forward to witnessing an enthralling exhibition this month. Titled "Strokes & Shutters," the exhibition would be a confluence of art and photography signifying that the idea that photography is an art form in itself and lines between the two are blurred.

What to expect?

The art display brings together Nandita Badiani’s paintings that seem to breathe and transform into a life of their own with Zubin Balaporia’s photographs that make a serious stride in teleporting the viewer to the places and faces he has seen and photographed.

Bringing together art and photography under one roof, the exhibition comes as an eclectic collection straddling landscapes, animals, faces, and portraits.

The exhibition resonates with the idea that one of the really interesting and wonderful aspects of being an artist, be it in the world of Art, Music, or Photography, is the longing to collaborate and interact with others of a similar passion.

When and where's it happening?

Strokes & Shutters can be witnessed free of cost at the iconic Asiatic Society building located in South Bombay.

Dates: February 2,3, and 4

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Venue: Durbar Hall of the Asiatic Society, Horniman Circle, Fort