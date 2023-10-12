 Mumbai: Sunteck Realty Achieves Coveted 5-Star GRESB Rating, Paving Way For Sustainable, Inclusive Future
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sunteck Realty Achieves Coveted 5-Star GRESB Rating, Paving Way For Sustainable, Inclusive Future

Mumbai: Sunteck Realty Achieves Coveted 5-Star GRESB Rating, Paving Way For Sustainable, Inclusive Future

The GRESB 5-Star rating is given to the entities placed in the top 20% of the benchmark, making it a top tier performer against its peers

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
File

Mumbai:Sunteck Realty Limited, a Mumbai-based premium luxury real estate developer has bagged a score of 95 in GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) Assessment, with a prestigious 5-star rating. The GRESB 5-Star rating is given to the entities placed in the top 20% of the benchmark, making it a top tier performer against its peers. Sunteck realty’s GRESB score is an outcome of its progress along the three dimensions of ESG - Environmental, Social and Governance, including but not limited to greater efficiency in its management of Energy, Water, Materials for its projects, various engagement programs for its stakeholders, policies, and well-defined procedures with aim to enhance good business practices and enhancing communities in which the company operate. 

Over the past year, Sunteck has aligned with the requirements outlined by Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE), an innovation of International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

Mr. Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director of Sunteck Realty said, "This recognition reaffirms our endeavour to sustainability, green building practices, and our responsibilities towards the environment and society. We have also partnered with IFC to set up a joint platform to invest up to Rs 750 crore to develop high quality urban green housing projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Sunteck's ESG journey has reached a significant milestone, and we are more determined than ever to shape a sustainable and inclusive future for our stakeholders going forward.”

Read Also
Mumbai: Will Recommend Cancellation Of DB Realty's Tender To Build MHADA Houses At Aarey, Says...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Activists Highlight Major Concerns As India's RTI Act Celebrates 18 Years

Mumbai News: Activists Highlight Major Concerns As India's RTI Act Celebrates 18 Years

Mumbai: BMC Grapples With Rising Garbage Complaints In Parts Of City

Mumbai: BMC Grapples With Rising Garbage Complaints In Parts Of City

Mumbai News: Passenger Injured At Ghatkopar Metro Station, Accident Sparks Safety Concerns

Mumbai News: Passenger Injured At Ghatkopar Metro Station, Accident Sparks Safety Concerns

India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: WR Announces Second Pair Of World Cup Special Trains From Mumbai To...

India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: WR Announces Second Pair Of World Cup Special Trains From Mumbai To...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Recommends Education Officer Of Thane ZP To Cancel NOC Of Belapur School

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Recommends Education Officer Of Thane ZP To Cancel NOC Of Belapur School