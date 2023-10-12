Mumbai: Sunteck Realty Achieves Coveted 5-Star GRESB Rating, Paving Way For Sustainable, Inclusive Future

File

Mumbai:Sunteck Realty Limited, a Mumbai-based premium luxury real estate developer has bagged a score of 95 in GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) Assessment, with a prestigious 5-star rating. The GRESB 5-Star rating is given to the entities placed in the top 20% of the benchmark, making it a top tier performer against its peers. Sunteck realty’s GRESB score is an outcome of its progress along the three dimensions of ESG - Environmental, Social and Governance, including but not limited to greater efficiency in its management of Energy, Water, Materials for its projects, various engagement programs for its stakeholders, policies, and well-defined procedures with aim to enhance good business practices and enhancing communities in which the company operate.

Over the past year, Sunteck has aligned with the requirements outlined by Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE), an innovation of International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

Mr. Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director of Sunteck Realty said, "This recognition reaffirms our endeavour to sustainability, green building practices, and our responsibilities towards the environment and society. We have also partnered with IFC to set up a joint platform to invest up to Rs 750 crore to develop high quality urban green housing projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Sunteck's ESG journey has reached a significant milestone, and we are more determined than ever to shape a sustainable and inclusive future for our stakeholders going forward.”

