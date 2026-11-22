Mumbai Suburban Railway Records 7 Murders In 10 Months As Overcrowding & Commuter Disputes Spark Safety Concerns | X

Mumbai: Mumbai's suburban railway network has recorded an unprecedented seven murders in 2026 so far, with minor disputes over seating and personal space during train journeys escalating into fatal attacks, raising concerns over passenger safety on the city's lifeline.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) data up to October 31, all seven murder cases were detected, with the accused arrested, registering a 100 per cent detection rate. Five murders took place on the Western Railway (WR) network and two on Central Railway (CR).

Mumbai local train is not safe. watch this video..one passenger seen attacking other passenger with knife.. visuals are from Andheri Railway station. person name shiva gaikwad arrested by police. #MumbaiLocal https://t.co/MAbDJEKw2R — Sonu Kanojia (@NNsonukanojia) November 17, 2026

The network also witnessed three attempted murder cases this year, including one on WR and two on CR. The GRP detected all three cases and arrested the accused.

Sharp Rise In Railway Murders

A comparison with 2025 shows a sharp rise in murders on the Western Railway, which reported no such cases last year. Central Railway had recorded four murders and four attempted murders in 2025. Western Railway had reported two attempted murders during the same period. Despite the high detection rate, the incidents have highlighted the growing concern over violent confrontations among commuters.

Mumbai’s suburban railway network recorded seven murders on trains and railway premises in the first 10 months of 2026, up from four in all of 2025. The Government Railway Police (GRP) detected all seven cases and arrested the accused.

Official data up to October 31 show that five murders were registered on Western Railway (WR) and two on Central Railway (CR). The GRP also detected all three attempted murder cases registered in the same period and arrested the accused. One case was reported on WR and two on CR.

In 2025, WR registered no murders and two attempted murders, both of which were detected. CR recorded four murders and four attempted murders.

Andheri Stabbing Raises Safety Concerns

In an incident near Andheri railway station, a 52-year-old commuter was stabbed in the chest when a knife thrown during an argument between two other passengers missed its intended target and struck him. The incident underscored how a quarrel between passengers can turn violent and put other commuters at risk.

Regular commuter Rakesh Sherlekar, a marketing professional, said the stabbing had left passengers worried about their safety. “We travel in Mumbai locals every day because we have no other option. When we heard a man was stabbed at a station or on a local train, we felt scared.”

Commuters Demand Greater Police Presence

“Detection rate is 100%, but what about prevention? During peak hours, not a single policeman is on the coach when arguments start over seats. An ordinary argument turning into a murder is what scares us daily commuters the most,” he said.

“We do not want police only after a murder; we want police to stop the fight before someone takes out a knife.”

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Overcrowding Fuels Violent Commuter Disputes

Railway passenger activist Samir Zaveri said overcrowding fuelled disputes that often escalated into fights. Zaveri said seemingly minor disputes between commuters had escalated into fatal attacks this year. He said the RDSO had approved 18-coach suburban trains in 2008–09 to ease overcrowding, but the approval remained on paper.

According to Zaveri, around 2,500 passengers fall from moving Mumbai suburban trains each year and about 500 die.

Zaveri urged the Railway Minister to treat each such incident as a wake-up call. He also cited an earlier RTI reply in which Mumbai Railway Police acknowledged the need for more personnel to prevent crime and ensure the safety of female passengers.

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Calls For Better Surveillance And Accountability

Siddhesh Desai, Vice President of the Railway Pravasi Sanghatana, called for better surveillance, crowd management and accountability. He said overcrowding, chronic delays and unreliable services were adding to commuter frustration and increasing safety risks. Desai pointed to controlled entry, CCTV and baggage screening on the Metro, saying local train passengers remained vulnerable. “Railway authorities must stop managing incidents and start taking responsibility for the system. Passengers deserve safe journeys,” he said.

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