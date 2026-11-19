Kalyan Railway Station Tragedy: Man Loses Right Arm While Attempting To Board Moving Express Train | File Pic

Kalyan: A desperate attempt to catch a departing train turned into a life-altering tragedy for a 43-year-old passenger at Kalyan railway station on Wednesday evening. The man lost his right arm from the shoulder after slipping into the gap between a moving train and the platform while trying to board the Daund-Indore Express.

The victim has been identified as Ravi Mistry Bamane, a native of Indore. He was travelling to his hometown aboard the Daund-Indore Express when the accident occurred at around 6.30 pm. According to the available information, Bamane attempted to board the train after it had started moving. However, he lost his balance and fell into the gap between the train and the platform.

Passenger Suffers Severe Injuries

The fall had devastating consequences. His right arm was severed from the shoulder, leaving him seriously injured and triggering an immediate rescue response at the station.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot and arranged for his immediate medical assistance. He was initially taken to Rukminibai Hospital, operated by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Victim Shifted To Sion Hospital

However, given the seriousness of his injuries, doctors referred him to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Kalyan GRP has informed Bamane's wife about the incident and is undertaking further procedural formalities in connection with the accident.

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Incident Highlights Risks Of Moving Trains

The incident has once again brought into focus the dangers of attempting to board a moving train, particularly at busy suburban railway stations. In the rush to avoid missing a train, passengers sometimes put themselves at grave risk by attempting to board after it has begun moving. What may appear to be a matter of a few seconds can have irreversible consequences.

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