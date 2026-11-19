Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Dadar metro station on the Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line will be renamed as Chaityabhoomi, and the necessary procedures will be completed.
Chaityabhoomi, located in Dadar, is the cremation site and memorial for Dr BR Ambedkar, who died on December 4, 1956.
On Wednesday, confusion had prevailed after the Maharashtra government’s public relations wing had said that the Dadar railway station would be renamed as Chaityabhoomi. However, the chief minister’s office subsequently clarified that the name of the Dadar metro station will be changed.
“Regarding the renaming of Dadar Metro Station to ‘Chaityabhoomi’, while the State Government has already granted in-principle approval, necessary formalities will be completed during the upcoming Assembly session as per the directions received from the Union Government,” Fadnavis said.
On Wednesday, reports about the purported renaming of Dadar had sparked criticism on social media.
Journalist-turned-communications expert Smita Deshmukh had remarked that the name Dadar was not a colonial relic, and said that the area should continue to be called as such.
“There is no question about the respect for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the sanctity of Chaityabhoomi, which is already an iconic landmark in the neighbourhood,” she had said on X. “However, erasing an indigenous Marathi name with centuries of heritage feels less like genuine tribute and more like political appeasement.”
Social media user Trupti Garg said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has worked hard to earn the trust of Mumbai residents, and hinted that such a decision could lead to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray garnering the sympathy of Marathi voters.
“Renaming Dadar, the very heart of Mumbai and a place deeply connected to the Marathi Manus, whether it is a railway station or a metro station, will hurt the sentiments of Mumbaikars,” she said.