Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government has given its in-principle approval to renaming the Dadar metro station as Chaityabhoomi. | Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Dadar metro station on the Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line will be renamed as Chaityabhoomi, and the necessary procedures will be completed.

Chaityabhoomi, located in Dadar, is the cremation site and memorial for Dr BR Ambedkar, who died on December 4, 1956.

On Wednesday, confusion had prevailed after the Maharashtra government’s public relations wing had said that the Dadar railway station would be renamed as Chaityabhoomi. However, the chief minister’s office subsequently clarified that the name of the Dadar metro station will be changed.

“Regarding the renaming of Dadar Metro Station to ‘Chaityabhoomi’, while the State Government has already granted in-principle approval, necessary formalities will be completed during the upcoming Assembly session as per the directions received from the Union Government,” Fadnavis said.

Ensuring Seamless Arrangements & Upholding the Sanctity of Mahaparinirvan DinChaired a review meeting regarding preparations for MahaManav, BharatRatna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's MahaParinirvan Din. Keeping the growing crowds in mind, directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), police department, district administration and transport departments to work in close coordination to further enhance arrangements, upgrade health, sanitation and transit facilities, streamline traffic management, including auto-rickshaw regulations, and complete the cleaning and beautification of all statues of MahaManav, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar across the state within the next 5–7 days.Directed the Home Department to ensure a peaceful and disciplined observance on MahaParinirvan Din at Chaityabhoomi by prohibiting protests, marches and demonstrations in the area, ensuring the safety and convenience of all followers. Additionally, assured that the government would ensure adequate funds are available to complete the remaining work on MahaManav, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai without delay.Regarding the renaming of Dadar Metro Station to ‘Chaityabhoomi’, while the State Government has already granted in-principle approval, necessary formalities will be completed during the upcoming Assembly session as per the directions received from the Union Government.DCM Eknath Shinde ji, DCM Sunetratai Pawar, MoS Madhuritai Misal, MoS Yogesh Kadam, MLA Sanjay Bansode and officials were present.@mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @madhurimisal @iYogeshRKadam #Maharashtra #MahaparinirvanDin — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 18, 2026

On Wednesday, reports about the purported renaming of Dadar had sparked criticism on social media.

Journalist-turned-communications expert Smita Deshmukh had remarked that the name Dadar was not a colonial relic, and said that the area should continue to be called as such.

“There is no question about the respect for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the sanctity of Chaityabhoomi, which is already an iconic landmark in the neighbourhood,” she had said on X. “However, erasing an indigenous Marathi name with centuries of heritage feels less like genuine tribute and more like political appeasement.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media user Trupti Garg said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has worked hard to earn the trust of Mumbai residents, and hinted that such a decision could lead to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray garnering the sympathy of Marathi voters.

“Renaming Dadar, the very heart of Mumbai and a place deeply connected to the Marathi Manus, whether it is a railway station or a metro station, will hurt the sentiments of Mumbaikars,” she said.