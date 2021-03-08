Mumbai: Sub-contractor hangs self at NSCI, suicide note found

A 52-year-old sub-contractor has allegedly committed suicide at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli on Sunday. The deceased is identified as Rajesh Tawade, the police has recovered a suicide note in which Tawade alleged that he was in depression over pending dues.

The incident came to light on Sunday evening when Tawade's body was found hanging inside ladies toilet at the club's basement. He was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

The Tardeo police have recovered a suicide note from his possession in which he wrote that he was in depression as he had not been paid for his work. Confirming the incident senior inspector Sanjay Jagtap said " We have registered an Accidental Death Report and our investigation is underway".