Mumbai: Student slashes 4 with paper cutter in fight over feet on bench | Representative Image

Mumbai: A second-year college student has been booked by the Samta Nagar police for assaulting four other students with a paper cutter on Friday evening outside Thakur College in Kandivali.

The police said the fight started after one of them put up his feet on a bench. Though the argument was resolved by a professor, they took the matter outside the campus. The injured students are stable, confirmed the police. They are all aged 18-20 years and their identity has been protected by the police.