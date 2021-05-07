Rajasthan: 4-year-old boy who fell into over 90-feet-deep borewell rescued after 16 hours

"The child, Anil has been rescued with joint efforts of all. He is safe and admitted to the hospital where he is under doctors' observation. Three NDRF teams from Gandhi Nagar, Vadodara and Ajmer were involved in the operation along with one SDRF team," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Kumar Yadav told ANI late night.

The SDM also appreciated a local named Madharam for his special efforts of rescuing the child.

During the stuck period, the child was given oxygen with the help of the oxygen cylinder through a pipeline, a CCTV camera had also set up with the help of the rope to monitor the situation into the borewell.