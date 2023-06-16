Mumbai: Students Welcomed Back To School With Roses, Sweet Boxes

FP

As schools reopened on Wednesday in the city, the students saw a grand welcome by the institutions. Children were seen donning new uniforms and trotting away to school joyously while a few were caught yawning at the sudden change in morning schedule.

Different schools performed various rituals to welcome students back after a one-and-half-month summer vacation. Teachers and principals allocated the first half of the day to induct the new batches.

S K Pantwalavalkar Madhyamik Vidyalaya school in Kurla handed out roses, sweet boxes, and worshipped the blackboard. The principal, Mahadev Eknath Yadav, said, “Students were given encouraging speeches and teachers performed skits to welcome students.”

While students were overjoyed meeting their friends after a long break, some complained about the heat and the need for air conditioning, said Simmi Juneja, Principal DAV.

DAV schools are planning their syllabus based on activities, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). Principal Juneja said, “The lockdown has taught us that students enjoy and learn best through activities.”

A student, Mukta Kumar from Adaeshya Vidyalaya, happily translated for her mother, who spoke little English, and said, “I learnt English in school and it makes me very happy.” Another student from class 3 promptly picked up a wrapper thrown by a fellow passenger and said, “We were taught in school today to never litter public spaces.”

Mothers are relieved, await 'me time'

Sanskriti Sharma, a parent of two daughters, Saanvi and Sadhika Sharma, from Villa Theresa High School, said, “Now that school has started, it’s time for some me time for all of us mothers. Vacations are refreshing, but ever since the pandemic hit, there has been a shift in children in regard to their everyday activities. The world is turning digital for the kids as well as they have been dependent on their computers and tablets for something as basic as attending school.”

“Now that things are getting back to normal, it is great to see children going back to their daily lives that are full of not only their school life but extracurricular activities as well. They are more active in school and excited to get back to the swing of things as well,” Sharma added.