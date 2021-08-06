Mumbai: Students start #PostponeNEETUG campaign

With a month left for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2021, students have started a trend on Friday on social media demanding postponement of the exam from September 12 to October. Students said they need more time for preparation considering the change in paper pattern this year.

Students posted messages on Twitter with #PostponeNEETUG demanding the entrance exam to be conducted in October. Brijesh Mishra, a student preparing for the exam said, "NEET (UG) is conducted only once a year. This is our only chance to secure admission for medical and dental UG programmes. There are only 35 days left, we should be given more time for preparation."

Lakshmi Kamadh, another student said, "I have started preparing for the exam but the change of pattern is new. We need to understand the new pattern and adjust to it. Also, since we have to attempt 180 questions out of a total of 200, we will need more time to go through all the questions and complete the exam."

A senior member of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) said, "If students were given additional time for competitive exams such as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main then students should be given more time for NEET (UG) too. Also, since students get only one attempt, they should be given sufficient time for preparation."

This year, NEET (UG) is scheduled to be conducted on September 12. For the first time, students have to answer 180 questions out of 200 questions within 180 minutes.