Mumbai: Students demand resumption of FYJC admission process

Mumbai: The students applying for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admission process have demanded that the process should begin immediately in order to avoid further delay in the start of the academic year.

The admission process has been currently postponed until further notice following the Supreme Court stay on the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for candidates belonging to the Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act.

After the first merit list was declared on August 30, the FYJC admission process has been halted due to the SEBC Maratha quota reservation matter being heard in the SC. The second merit list which was supposed to be declared on September 10 has been postponed.

Students state it is already September and only one merit round has been completed. Anjali Yadav, a student, said, "First, we had to wait for our Class 10 results which were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And now, our FYJC admission process has been suspended midway. We do not even know how long the process will take or when it will resume because it has been suspended until further notice."

Qasim Nadar, another student, said, "We are tired of waiting for every process which is taking longer than usual. The FYJC admission process generally takes two-three months to complete. If the process is not resumed now, our academic year will begin post-Diwali."

This year, 12 per cent seats were reserved for SEBC in FYJC admission. Around 78,610 students out of 2.75 lakh students who registered have confirmed admissions in the Mumbai region at the end of the first merit round.