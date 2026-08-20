Mumbai Stray Dogs To Get QR-Enabled Collars For Digital Tracking Of Sterilisation & Vaccination Records |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday undertook a technology-based initiative to introduce QR code-enabled reflective collars for stray dogs in Mumbai, aimed at making the identification and digital tracking of sterilised and rabies-vaccinated dogs across the city easier.

The initiative has been undertaken in accordance with directives of the Supreme Court concerning the systematic sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs, along with proper record-keeping and monitoring.

QR collars to aid tracking

Through the QR-enabled collars, civic authorities will be able to physically identify stray dogs that have undergone sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination, while also maintaining their digital records and tracking their details, making the process easier and smoother for the officials.

Following the decision, an agreement was signed at the BMC headquarters between the civic body and the Ridlan AI Foundation to implement the technology-based initiative.

BMC signs agreement with foundation

Meanwhile, Ridlan AI Foundation is a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation that uses artificial intelligence and digital technology to address real-world social and animal welfare challenges.

Subsequently, the agreement was signed under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and led by Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma-Lavangare.

Deputy Commissioner (Special) Vinayak Vispute, Head of the Veterinary Health Department Dr Kalim Pasha Pathan, Akshay Ridlan from the Ridlan AI Foundation, along with officers and employees of the Veterinary Health Department, were also present during the event.

Initiative to support monitoring

The initiative is expected to make the process easier for civic officials to identify dogs that have already been sterilised and vaccinated and maintain updated digital records, supporting more systematic monitoring of Mumbai’s stray-dog population.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/