Mumbai: Stranded Dog Rescued At Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Borivali; Fire Brigade, Cops Save Canine After 2-Hour-Long Operation

A dog was rescued from a river near Sanjay Gandhi National Park |

Mumbai: A stranded dog was rescued from a river near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai's Borivali. The incident took place on Sunday, after a resident spotted the dog and alerted the police after noticing that it was unable to climb out.

Dog rescued after two-hour operation

Upon receiving the report, Mumbai Fire Brigade and Kasturba Marg Police officials rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped dog following a two-hour operation, reported Mid-day. According to the reports, the animal was rescued without any harm or injuries.

In a separate incident

In a similar rescue incident a few days back, a deer was rescued after it was hit by a passing vehicle on the Mumbai–Goa National Highway near PG City in Mahad. The injured deer has been shifted to Pune for specialised veterinary treatment.

According to forest officials, the deer was wandering on the highway when it was struck by a vehicle at around 11 am, the officials said. They further said that the deer, believed to have strayed away from its herd in the adjoining forest, wandered onto the highway and was struck by a passing vehicle. The impact left the animal with injuries to its abdomen.

Injured deer shifted to Pune

However, after receiving information about the incident, a team from the Mahad Forest Department rushed to the spot, rescued the injured deer and brought it to the Mahad Forest Range Office. The animal was given first aid and later shifted by ambulance to the Rescue Charitable Trust at Bavdhan, Pune, for advanced treatment.

Speaking on the incident, a Mahad Forest Officer said, "The barking deer appears to have wandered onto the highway after getting separated from its herd in the nearby forest. It sustained abdominal injuries in the collision. We provided immediate first aid and have shifted it to a specialised wildlife rescue facility in Pune for further treatment. Once it makes a full recovery, it will be released back into its natural habitat in the Mahad forest."