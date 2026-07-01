Maharashtra Wildlife Rescue: Injured Barking Deer Rescued After Accident On Mumbai-Goa Highway; Shifted To Pune For Treatment

Forest officials rescued an injured barking deer from the Mumbai-Goa Highway and shifted it to Pune for specialised treatment | File Photo

Mahad, June 30: A barking deer (locally known as bhekar) injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway near PG City in Mahad on Monday morning has been shifted to Pune for specialised veterinary treatment, forest officials said.

Deer Rescued After Highway Accident

The accident occurred around 11 am when the deer, believed to have strayed away from its herd in the adjoining forest, wandered onto the highway and was struck by a passing vehicle. The impact left the animal with injuries to its abdomen.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from the Mahad Forest Department rushed to the spot, rescued the injured deer and brought it to the Mahad Forest Range Office. The animal was administered first aid and later shifted by ambulance to the Rescue Charitable Trust at Bavdhan, Pune, for advanced treatment.

The rescue operation was carried out by officials and staff of the Mahad Forest Department, including forest guards and field personnel.

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Treatment Underway

"The barking deer appears to have wandered onto the highway after getting separated from its herd in the nearby forest. It sustained abdominal injuries in the collision. We provided immediate first aid and have shifted it to a specialised wildlife rescue facility in Pune for further treatment. Once it makes a full recovery, it will be released back into its natural habitat in the Mahad forest," a Mahad Forest Officer said.

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