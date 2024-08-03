Mumbai: Steel Components For Andheri's Gokhale Bridge To Arrive By August 4; Railway Section Completion Expected by November

Mumbai: BMC Set To Open Northern Arms Of Barfiwala Flyover And Gokhale Bridge On July 1 |

The steel components essential for the launch of the southern arm of Andheri's Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge are scheduled to arrive at the site by August 4. With the girder installation projected to take 60 days, officials anticipate that the railway section of the bridge will be completed by November.

Additionally, the civic body is gearing up to commence alignment work on the south side of the CD Barfiwala Flyover.Last month, the civic body had issued a show-cause notices to both the BMC's executive engineer and the contractor for failing to meet the contractor’s self-imposed deadline of July 15 for material delivery.

Additionally, a Rs 3-crore penalty has been imposed on the contractor. 'Out of the 1,200 tonnes of steel needed, 1,089 tonnes have already been delivered. The contractor has assured that the remaining steel components will arrive from the Ambala factory to Mumbai by August 4," stated a civic official.

The girder installation is anticipated to be completed by October. Following the completion of the railway portion, work on the approach road will commence immediately. The civic body plans to request Western Railway authorities to permit night blocks necessary for the girder installation.

Additionally, the BMC will issue a tender for the realignment work on the second arm of the Gokhale Bridge and the Barfiwala Flyover.The contractor was fined due to delays in the girder launch and the completion of work, including the surfacing of the railway portion on the southern arm of Gokhale Bridge, which was postponed to November.

Gokhale bridge an east -west connector in Andheri was closed for traffic after it was declared unsafe in structural audit. The northern arm of the Gokhale Bridge was reopened on February 26. The BMC completed partial alignment works and reopened north arm of the Barfiwala Flyover on July 4.