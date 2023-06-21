Mumbai: State To Increase Cover Under MPJAY To ₹5 Lakh |

Maharashtra will increase health cover under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh. The Public Health Department has already put forward the proposal, which will be tabled in the upcoming Cabinet meeting for approval. The number of diseases covered under the scheme will also increase from 996 to 1,300.

The decision will align the scheme with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), a central-state scheme that covers a different set of beneficiaries. Meanwhile, 500 more empaneled hospitals will be added, bringing the total to 1,500.

MPJAY

MPJAY was implemented in 2012 for people who cannot afford getting treated at private hospitals. Currently Maharashtra pays an annual premium of ₹1,700 crore to cover 2.2 crore families.

A government official said that till date more than 54 lakh people have benefited through MPJAY and around ₹15,000 crore has been spent on patient treatment.

Beneficiaries

“Last year in Mumbai 4.41 lakh beneficiaries were given treatment under MPJAY, for which ₹1,638 crore was spent. Now that coverage under the scheme has increased to ₹5 lakh, more disease will be covered,” he said.

Among the new procedures that will be covered under the scheme are heart surgery, liver transplant, major orthopaedic surgeries.“A committee of 107 experts was appointed for suggestions and opinions to check which other diseases need to be added under the scheme,” a source said.

Health experts have welcome the government initiative but raised concerns over fewer number of hospitals being empaneled and uneven distribution of facilities, which forces people in rural and tribal areas to travel hundreds of kilometers to avail the scheme.

“There needs to be more awareness regarding MPJAY as many people face issues in paying extra from their pockets despite the scheme being free. The government should appoint consultants in each empaneled hospital to help poor patients avail the scheme,” he said.

Read Also Mumbai 4 civic hospitals abruptly dropped from MPJAY scheme, BMC health panel orders probe

Pointers:

₹1,700cr

Annual premium Maharashtra pays to cover 2.2 crore families

54 lakh

People have benefited through MPJAY so far

₹15,000cr

Money spent on patient treatment

4.41 lakh

Beneficiaries treated under MPJAY in Mumbai last year

Among the new procedures that will be covered under the scheme are heart surgery, liver transplant, major orthopaedic surgeries

Read Also Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Private hospitals empanelled under MPJAY to offer free treatment