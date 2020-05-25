Private hospitals empanelled under MPJAY to offer free treatment

After announcing free treatment for all COVID-19 patients in all government hospitals, the state government has now decided to offer free treatment to all COVID-19 patients in the private hospitals empanelled in Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MPJAY).

“Till now, 85 per cent of the population was covered under the MPJAY. Taking note of the pandemic, the state government has decided to extend benefits of this scheme to the remaining 15 per cent of the population. This benefit will be available till July 31 this year and a decision about its extension will be taken after the review,” Rajesh Tope, public health minister said.

A government resolution having the signature of Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of the Public Health Department, was issued on Saturday.

Those who are ineligible to take benefit of MPJAY and Prime Minister Jan Aarogya Yojaya (PMJAY) can avail benefits of treatment for COVID-19 under MPJAY scheme in the private hospitals empanelled under it,” state government said in its GR.

“The beneficiaries can avail of 996 types of treatment under the MPJAY scheme, and 1,209 types of treatment under PMJAY. Currently, 85 per cent of the population can avail these benefits. Now, the remaining 15 per cent population can avail the benefits of 996 types of treatment in MPJAY empanelled hospitals at government approved rates,” the GR said. This means that 15 per cent of the population, which is ineligible for MPJAY, can now avail the benefits of treatment for 996 types of ailment at cheaper rates in private hospitals.

“Apart from this, 120 out of the 134 treatments so far reserved to be done in government hospitals can be done in private hospitals empanelled under MPJAY with government approved rates,” the state government made it clear.

To avail these benefits, the person will have to show his residence proof. “Ration cards or a certificate by tehsildar or a domicile certificate will be sufficient to prove that you are resident of Maharashtra. Along with this, a photo ID card that falls under the government approved category will be necessary. Keeping in mind the seriousness of COVID-19 and the urgency of treatment, the state has authorised the Chief Executive Officer of State Health Guarantee Society,” the GR stated. State government will also fund the expenditure by empanelled private hospitals on PPE kits and N-95 masks.