 Mumbai: State To Build War Museum Dedicated To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj At Gorai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: State To Build War Museum Dedicated To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj At Gorai

Mumbai: State To Build War Museum Dedicated To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj At Gorai

The 350th anniversary of Shivaji’s coronation was celebrated across the state on Tuesday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti | Representative Image


The Maharashtra government intends to demolish unauthorized structures at Gorai and construct a war museum in honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as announced by Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha.

The Tourism Department possesses a sizable plot in Gorai, which has been encroached upon by illegal settlers. Lodha, who also serves as the guardian minister for the Mumbai suburban district, has instructed officials to dismantle the unlawful constructions on the land to pave the way for the museum.

On Tuesday, the state commemorated the 350th anniversary of Shivaji's coronation.

Read Also
Sairat Fame Akash Thosar To Play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Ravi Jadhav’s Bal Shivaji
article-image

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a remarkable warrior. His guerrilla warfare techniques are studied at military academies worldwide. His strategic vision in establishing a navy is a matter of great pride. However, there is a dearth of visibility when it comes to the weaponry used by his army or navy, their tactics, and so on. This is why we felt the need for a museum dedicated to this facet of Shivaji Maharaj," stated the minister.

Lodha, who recently initiated a crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Malvani, extended the operation to the entire western suburbs in an effort to reclaim government land from unlawful settlers. The action against illegal constructions in Gorai is a part of this broader campaign.

Read Also
NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Was Symbol Of Responsible Power
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: 62-yr-old cheated of ₹62 lakh in property scam by duo

FPJ Cyber Secure: 62-yr-old cheated of ₹62 lakh in property scam by duo

Mumbai: NCP Postpones Foundation Day Rally Due To Cyclone 'Biparjoy' Warning

Mumbai: NCP Postpones Foundation Day Rally Due To Cyclone 'Biparjoy' Warning

Palghar: 3 labourers killed as wall collapses

Palghar: 3 labourers killed as wall collapses

Mumbai: CBI Investigates Customs Cartel Case With Hawala Angle

Mumbai: CBI Investigates Customs Cartel Case With Hawala Angle

Andar Ki Baat: Embarrassing WhatsApp Chats In Chargesheet A Mishap Or Deliberate Move To Tarnish...

Andar Ki Baat: Embarrassing WhatsApp Chats In Chargesheet A Mishap Or Deliberate Move To Tarnish...