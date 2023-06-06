Mumbai: State To Build War Museum Dedicated To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj At Gorai

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti | Representative Image



The Maharashtra government intends to demolish unauthorized structures at Gorai and construct a war museum in honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as announced by Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha.

The Tourism Department possesses a sizable plot in Gorai, which has been encroached upon by illegal settlers. Lodha, who also serves as the guardian minister for the Mumbai suburban district, has instructed officials to dismantle the unlawful constructions on the land to pave the way for the museum.

On Tuesday, the state commemorated the 350th anniversary of Shivaji's coronation.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a remarkable warrior. His guerrilla warfare techniques are studied at military academies worldwide. His strategic vision in establishing a navy is a matter of great pride. However, there is a dearth of visibility when it comes to the weaponry used by his army or navy, their tactics, and so on. This is why we felt the need for a museum dedicated to this facet of Shivaji Maharaj," stated the minister.

Lodha, who recently initiated a crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Malvani, extended the operation to the entire western suburbs in an effort to reclaim government land from unlawful settlers. The action against illegal constructions in Gorai is a part of this broader campaign.

