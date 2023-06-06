Sairat Fame Akash Thosar To Play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Ravi Jadhav’s Bal Shivaji |

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was crowned as the king of Maratha Swaraj on June 6, 1674 - producers, Sandeep Singh, AVS Studios and Ravi Jadhav launched the first look of Bal Shivaji, starring Akash Thosar in the titular role. Bal Shivaji stands to be the first Marathi venture to be made on a massive scale and an expensive budget, promising to add epic value to the film.

Bal Shivaji will capture the adolescent years of the courageous Maratha ruler, revealing gripping and compelling details that transpired in his life from the time he turned 12 to the age of 16.

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh said, “Everyone knows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but little is known about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s formative years - his childhood. When Ravi Jadhavji narrated the story, I was mesmerised. The story is about mother and son and how Shivaji was brought up to be the world's most fearless and brave warrior."

“When I watched Sairat, I knew that this new kid on the block had the spark to grab eyeballs and garner millions of fans. The box office collection of the film proved that. According to us, nobody but Akash Thosar can play Bal Shivaji,” he added.

Director Ravi Jadhav said, “My film will show the invaluable contribution made by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s parents, Jijamata and Shahaji Raje Bhosale, building a strong foundation for him as a child. How from a young age his skills were sharpened as a warrior and a ruler. I worked on the script for nine years and am now all charged up to execute my vision on screen. This is the first time that I will be making history as a director. Sandeep Singh understood the significance of telling the tale of valour. Akash Thosar was our unanimous choice to play the lead in the film. He has the regal look and the personality to play the young king. I am impressed with his enthusiasm and keenness to essay the role.”

Vishal Gurnani, Co-Founder, AVS Studios said, "Bal Shivaji promises to take Marathi cinema to even great heights, and we are here to tell the most intriguing story of the world’s youngest warrior. This kind of film has not been made in Marathi cinema so far. It is our honour and privilege to work with Ravi Jadhav sir and with Akash Thosar and we are truly excited."

Abhishek Vyas, Co-Founder, AVS Studios said, “In this era where big visual spectacles and larger-than-life impactful stories are getting the audience back to the theatres, it’s our endeavour to create great cinematic experiences across markets and make films that appeal to a wide audience across the country. Though Bal Shivaji is a story generated out of Maharashtra but with the way it’s being made, it has all potential to have a wide universal appeal. We are very excited to see Ravi Jadhav sir bring this vision into reality.”

Bal Shivaji is produced by Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Ravi Jadhav, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Abhishek Vyas. Being made under the banner of Legend Studios, AVS Studios, and Ravi Jadhav Films, Bal Shivaji will be directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Chinmay Mandlekar and Ravi Jadhav. The film will hit the floor by this year's end and be shot extensively all over Maharashtra.