Watch 'Aaya Ye Jhund Hai': Title track of Amitabh Bachchan's film introduces 'Sairat' fame Akash Thosar

The title track of Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film ‘Jhund’ which has been christened as ‘Aaya Ye Jhund Hai’ was officially shared by the makers on Monday.

Days after sharing an exciting teaser of the song, the makers have released the title track.

The song is penned and composed by hit duo Ajay Atul. It is sung by Atul Gogavale.

The song features Big B and also gives a glimpse of his gang of young boys and a girl walking on the streets with sports accessories in their hands.

"Coach hain bade dheet, fast hain humare feet. Joh bhi team saamne aa jaye kar denge unko beat! #AayaYeJhundHai song out now. See you in cinemas on 4th March 2022," the makers shared on social media.

Check out the song here:

Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the film revolves around the world of a notorious team and their interesting journey.

The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer.

'Jhund' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', currently has multiple films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday', Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye', Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' and Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:33 PM IST